Analysts Issue Forecasts for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,405,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,216,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

