Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Price Target at $136.38

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.31.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

ADS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 345,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 76,887 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

