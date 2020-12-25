Analysts Set Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Price Target at €16.77

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.77 ($19.73).

Several analysts have weighed in on CA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

EPA:CA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.64 ($16.05). The company had a trading volume of 644,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour SA has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

