Analysts Set ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ePlus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ePlus by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,402. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

