Analysts Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $78,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.