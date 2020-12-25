Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.00

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:KRC opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

