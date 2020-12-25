Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $38.75

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

LOVE stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 113,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

