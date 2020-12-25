Analysts Set Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Price Target at €30.11

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.11 ($35.42).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €25.93 ($30.51) on Tuesday. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.23.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.