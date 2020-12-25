Analyzing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A eXp World 1.66% 32.54% 16.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 56.12%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and eXp World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eXp World $979.94 million 5.61 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -524.20

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eXp World.

Summary

eXp World beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also provides VirBELA, a virtual reality software platform focused on education and team development with clients in various industries ranging from government to retail. In addition, it develops eXp World, a cloud campus that provides access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for the real estate agents and employees. Further, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

