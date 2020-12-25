Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.05

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.05 and traded as low as $118.20. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 168,028 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.02. The stock has a market cap of £141.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

