Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 7.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.83. 9,700,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,198,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research firms have commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.