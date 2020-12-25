Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$40.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.