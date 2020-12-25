Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$40.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
