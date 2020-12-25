Apollon (XAP) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $39,878.82 and approximately $169.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

