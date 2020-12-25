Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Up 6.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.79. 384,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 581,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several brokerages have commented on AGTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

The firm has a market cap of $118.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

