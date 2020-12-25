Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) were up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 1,206,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 648,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $241.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aptinyx by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.