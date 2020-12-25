Arcblock Market Cap Hits $7.00 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00320169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.