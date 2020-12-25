Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.42 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and $5.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

