Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.