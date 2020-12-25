Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.86

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 6185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,979 shares of company stock worth $49,345,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

