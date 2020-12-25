ArtByte (ABY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

