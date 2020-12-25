Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 8,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 25,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGTF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Artemis Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

