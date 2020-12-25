Arweave Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $78.66 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00009964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00338962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

