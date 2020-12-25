AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,250 ($94.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,053.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,339.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

