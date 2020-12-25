aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

LIFE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,317. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

