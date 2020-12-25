Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Shares Gap Up to $195.25

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.25, but opened at $204.00. Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) shares last traded at $201.05, with a volume of 43,581 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.21.

Get Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 2,000 shares of Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.