Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (NDA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/23/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €60.40 ($71.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) stock opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.43. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

