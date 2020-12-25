Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $306.95

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $306.95 and last traded at $302.49, with a volume of 1827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

