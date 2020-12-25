Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $306.95

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $306.95 and last traded at $302.49, with a volume of 1827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
