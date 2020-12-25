AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AN stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

