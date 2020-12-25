Avalanche Price Tops $3.11 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $239.27 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00013162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00691064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00181523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00100066 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.