Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.53. 54,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 51,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,585,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

