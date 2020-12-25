Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

