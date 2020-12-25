B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,504 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

