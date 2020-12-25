B. Riley Weighs in on Infinera Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Infinera in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

INFN opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Infinera by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

