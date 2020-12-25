Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.69

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $113.43, with a volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

