Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

