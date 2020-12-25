Bancor (BNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.85 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005005 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $116.87 million and $31.85 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00332318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor's total supply is 95,218,522 tokens.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

