Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.67

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.67 and traded as high as $146.68. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) shares last traded at $145.67, with a volume of 47,259,103 shares changing hands.

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.83.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

