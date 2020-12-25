Barclays Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $260.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Square from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $228.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $243.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.19 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $342,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.