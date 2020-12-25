Basic Attention Token Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $318.33 million and approximately $152.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00324542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

