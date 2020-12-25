BASIC (BASIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.59 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and $3.59 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00686269 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00179974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00371211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00100335 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,389,538,858 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

