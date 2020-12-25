Beldex Hits Market Capitalization of $74.54 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Beldex has a market cap of $74.54 million and approximately $710,949.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000134 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

