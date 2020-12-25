Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the lowest is $2.98. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,197 shares of company stock valued at $80,125,676. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 996,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

