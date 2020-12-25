BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $717,825.07

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $717,825.07 and approximately $163,852.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00136613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00687033 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00180308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00371367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00100273 BTC.

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

