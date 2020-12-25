BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 620,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,634. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

