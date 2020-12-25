BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Sell

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

ULH opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $557.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

