BidaskClub Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.