BidaskClub Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.32.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

