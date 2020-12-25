BidaskClub Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Buy

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

