BidaskClub Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “Buy”

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

COHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $149.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

