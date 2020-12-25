BidaskClub Upgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE:DKS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $44,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

